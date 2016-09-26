CHICAGO - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CDT (1330 GMT) on Monday.

NOTE: Friday is first notice day for deliveries against CBOT October soymeal and soyoil futures.

Also on Friday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is set to release its quarterly U.S. grain stocks and annual small grains reports.

WHEAT - Steady to down 1 cent per bushel

Steady to weaker, pressured by early declines in corn and soybeans amid a lack of market-moving news. Short-covering rallies capped in by plentiful global supplies.

* Indian importers bought roughly 25,000 tonnes of Australian-origin wheat in recent days as India increases its wheat imports after a reduction in the country's import duties, European traders said.

* Russian wheat export prices rose last week for the first time since mid-August, buoyed by demand from Egypt after it dropped its zero-tolerance policy on wheat containing the ergot fungus, agricultural consultancy IKAR said.

* CBOT December soft red winter wheat last down 1 cent at $4.03-3/4 per bushel; K.C. December hard red winter wheat down 1 cent at $4.20-1/2; MGEX December spring wheat down 1-1/4 cents at $5.02-1/2.

CORN - Down 2 to 3 cents per bushel

Lower on technical selling and forecasts for mostly dry weather this week that should help the U.S. harvest advance. Showers were crossing Indiana and Ohio on Monday but saturated areas of the northwest Corn Belt were drying out.

* The CBOT December contract drifted below its 50-day moving average near $3.36 overnight.

* CBOT December corn last down 2-3/4 cents at $3.33-3/4 per bushel.

SOYBEANS - Down 1 to 2 cents per bushel

Lower on technical selling and forecasts for mostly dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest this week that should promote the harvest of an expected record-large crop. Market underpinned by fresh export demand.

* Showers were crossing Indiana and Ohio on Monday, but drier weather is expected to follow.

* The CBOT November contract dipped to $9.49-1/2 per bushel overnight, its lowest since Sept. 16.

* The USDA said private exporters sold 240,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for 2016/17 delivery.

* Malaysian palm oil futures hit a five-month high after a cut in Indian import duty raised expectations of higher demand from the world's biggest edible oil importer.

* CBOT November soybeans last down 2-1/4 cents at $9.52-3/4 per bushel.