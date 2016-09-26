Three Mississippi River locks may close due to flood -Army Corps

Flooding on the Mississippi River is likely to close three locks on the grain shipping waterway from southern Iowa to northern Missouri later this week, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said on Monday.

Closure of lock 17 near New Boston, Illinois; lock 18 near Gladstone, Illinois; and lock 20 near Canton, Missouri, would effectively halt barge shipping through the area and could last two or three days, an Army Corps spokesman said, citing National Weather Service river level forecasts. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Toni Reinhold)