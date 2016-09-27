Explosion kills firefighter, injures 10 at Bronx, N.Y. home

NEW YORK - One firefighter was killed and 10 people were injured after an explosion ripped through a home in the New York City borough of the Bronx on Tuesday, the fire department said.

The firefighter was apparently killed by falling debris from the blast, which sent wooden shards, bricks and other building material falling to the street, a spokesman for the fire department said.

Of the injured, nine people were transported to a hospital, the spokesman said. Their conditions were not immediately known, and investigators had not determined the cause of the blast, the spokesman said. One of the injured was treated at the scene.

Firefighters responded to the dwelling after receiving a report of a gas leak at about 6:20 a.m. EDT, the spokesman said.

A spokesman for the New York City Police Department said officers received reports of an explosion at about 7:00 a.m. EDT.

Mayor Bill de Blasio visited New York-Presbyterian/Allen Hospital near the scene of the blast with Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro, de Blasio's office said, adding that the mayor would provide an update on the incident at 11 a.m.