Caution urged at Jamestown-area rest stops

Motorists should use caution at Jamestown-area rest stops along Interstate 94, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

The patrol said it has received calls from the public about two men in a white Kia with a paper license plate approaching people and asking for money. One caller said she was approached twice. She said the man had his arm in a sling and the second time he approached her he made contact with her.

The patrol said all incidents involving the two men occurred in the evening and early morning hours. The men had left the scene by the time law enforcement officers arrived.