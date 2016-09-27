Search
    U.S. announces $400 million more in humanitarian aid for Syrians

    By Reuters Media Today at 2:00 p.m.
    WASHINGTON - The U.S. State Department said on Tuesday it was providing nearly $400 million in additional humanitarian funding to help Syrians caught up in the country's civil war, bring total U.S. humanitarian spending for Syria to about $5.9 billion.

    Assistant Secretary of State for Population, Refugees and Migration Anne Richard said the United States has now admitted about 12,500 Syrian refugees in the past year, exceeding the administration's goal of 10,000.

    (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Eric Walsh)

