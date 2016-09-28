Rita Moreno to Receive Variety Latino Legacy Award

LOS ANGELES - Legendary entertainer Rita Moreno will be honored with the Variety Latino Legacy Award on Wednesday.

The Power of Latino cocktail reception will also honor 10 Latinos to Watch -- Variety Latino's annual list of emerging Latin-American talent in film and television. It will be held at the The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills.

The list of 10 includes: "Brooklyn Nine-Nine's" Melissa Fumero, "Ballers" actress Anabelle Acosta, YouTube sensation Eric Ochoa, "Black-ish's" Allen Maldonado, "Jane the Virgin" executive producer Jorge Granier, "The Exorcist" lead Alfonso Herrera, "American Crime's" Richard Cabral, singer/actor Carlos PenaVega, and "From Dusk Till Dawn's" Eiza Gonzalez and Alicia Sanz.

A special award will be presented to Moreno for her contributions to the screen and stage. She is only one of 12 EGOTs -- individuals who have won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. She is most famous for playing her role as Anita in "West Side Story," for which she won a Golden Globe and Academy Award.

"The door for Latinos is no longer closed," Moreno tells Variety. "The door is not completely open either. The situation has improved enormously but we still have a way to go. Actresses of Latin descent still need to be offered some seriously good roles."

Moreno's next role? A remake of Norman Lear's "One Day at a Time," which premieres on Netflix in January.

The event also celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and is sponsored by City of Hope.

Variety Latino is an entertainment news brand created through a partnership between Univision and Variety with Spanish-language content available through multiple platforms, including VarietyLatino.com and Univision's digital and television channels.