The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to decide whether a federal law barring trademarks on racial slurs violates free speech rights in a case involving an Oregon band called The Slants that could impact the high-profile dispute over the name of the NFL's Washington Redskins.

The justices said they would hear the Obama administration's appeal of a lower court ruling last year that sided with the Portland-based Asian-American rock band in its free-speech challenge to part of the 1946 law governing federal trademarks.

The Redskins are separately challenging the law, also arguing it violates the U.S. Constitution's First Amendment guarantee of free speech.

The cases began after the band and the team separately lost rulings at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office. An agency tribunal refused to grant trademark protection for the band's name in 2013, saying it was offensive to people of Asian descent. Some consider the term "slant eye" to be a racist slur.

In the Redskins' dispute, the tribunal in 2014 canceled the team's six trademarks at the request of Native American activists on grounds that the team name disparaged Native Americans.

The tribunal relied on a provision of the 1946 Lanham Act that prevents the registration of marks that may disparage certain people.