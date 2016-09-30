Sheyenne man injured in crash

A motorcycle-pickup truck crash Thursday afternoon resulted in injuries, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Steve Westby, 63, Sheyenne, N.D., was riding a 1984 Honda G2A motorcycle around 2:23 p.m. Thursday north on U.S. Highway 52, about five miles north of Jamestown.

Darnell Landon, 24, Woodbridge, Ontario, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck west on 30th Street Southeast and stopped at a stop sign at an intersection with Hwy. 52.

The patrol said the Chevrolet pulled out in front of the Honda resulting in the motorcycle striking the pickup truck.

Westby wore a helmet. He was transported by Jamestown Area Ambulance to Jamestown Regional Medical Center for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.