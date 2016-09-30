One dead in crash near Casselton

One man was killed in a single-vehicle accident near Casselton, N.D., Thursday evening, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

A 61-year-old Leonard, N.D., man was driving a 1999 Dodge Caravan south on N.D. Highway 18 around 7:08 p.m. The patrol said the van drifted into the ditch then struck an intersecting township road about 2 miles south of Casselton.

The man was transported by Casselton Ambulance to Essentia Health in Fargo. He was declared dead at the hospital, according to the patrol.