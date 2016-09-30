Search
    Matthew strengthens into Category 4 hurricane - NHC

    By Reuters Media Today at 5:00 p.m.

    Hurricane Matthew has strengthened into a Category 4, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Friday adding that a Hurricane Watch has been issued for Jamaica.

    Matthew was located about 465 miles (750 kilometers) southeast of Kingston Jamaica with maximum sustained winds of 140 miles per hour (220 km/h), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

    Some additional strengthening is possible tonight, and some fluctuations in intensity are possible Saturday and Sunday, the NHC said.

    (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; editing by Diane Craft)

