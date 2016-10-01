Britain to enshrine all EU rules in UK law after Brexit

LONDON - All EU rules and legislation will be enshrined in British law after Brexit and then regulations deemed unnecessary will be abolished in subsequent years, ITV's political editor reported on Saturday, without citing sources.

Prime Minister Theresa May will make the pledge during a speech at the Conservative Party conference on Sunday to provide certainty to businesses as to the legality of their products, deals completed and employment rules, ITV reported.

A government spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. (Reporting by Costas Pitas and Elizabeth Piper; editing by David Clarke)