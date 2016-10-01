Police and rescue services are pictured at the scene after a gas cylinder exploded in a cafe in Velez-Malaga, Spain October 1, 2016 in this still image taken from video. Wikono via Reuters TV

MADRID - At least 77 people have been injured, five of them seriously, after agas cylinder exploded on Saturday in a restaurant in the Spanish town of Velez-Malaga on the southern coast, a spokesman for the Andalucia region's emergency unit said.

The spokesman said the explosion occurred at about 1.00 p.m. ET during a festival in the town, which is 40 km east of the popular tourist destination of Malaga.

Video footage posted on social media showed people fleeing a fire inside a small restaurant called "La Bohemia" close to the center of Velez-Malaga, with the street outside covered in debris.

None of those seriously injured were at risk of death, a spokesman for the local hospital said. The majority of injuries were cuts and bruises.

El Pais newspaper said a cook at the restaurant was able to alert customers to a fire in the kitchen, which gave most enough time to escape serious injury.

(Reporting by Angus Berwick and Rodrigo de Miguel; Editing by David Clarke and Chizu Nomiyama)