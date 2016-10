Cabela's to be bought by Bass Pro Shops for $5.5 billion

U.S. fishing and hunting equipment store chain Cabela's Inc said it agreed to be bought by rival Bass Pro Shops in a deal valued at $5.5 billion.

The offer of $65.50 per share is a 19.2 percent premium to Cabela's Friday close. Reuters had reported on Sunday that a consortium of Bass Pro Shops, Goldman Sachs Group Inc's private equity arm and Capital One Financial Corp was in the lead to buy the company.