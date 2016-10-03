NEW YORK - Oil prices drifted on Monday after Brent crude hit $50 a barrel and U.S. crude reached three-month highs as traders weighed weaker stock markets and a strong dollar against OPEC's first planned output cut in eight years.

Brent rose 9 cents, or 0.2 percent, to $50.28 a barrel by 10:46 a.m. EDT, retreating from a six-week high of $50.90.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude was unchanged at $48.24. It earlier hit $48.87, its highest since July 5.

On Wall Street, stocks started the fourth quarter on a subdued note, weighed down by healthcare and consumer stocks.

The dollar, meanwhile, added to its earlier gains versus a basket of currencies on Monday on data suggesting the U.S. manufacturing sector grew by more than expected in September, returning into expansion territory.

Oil rallied last week, ending September higher for a second monthly gain in a row, after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries unveiled plans to reduce output to between 32.5 million and 33.0 million barrels per day from about 33.5 million bpd at its policy meeting in November.