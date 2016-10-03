U.S. top court ducks college athlete compensation dispute

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday ducked the contentious issue of pay for college athletes, leaving in place a lower court's ruling that the governing body for collegiate sports violated antitrust law by limiting athlete compensation.

The justices declined to hear an appeal by the National Collegiate Athletic Association, which presides over the multibillion-dollar business of big-time college sports led by football and basketball.

The NCAA was seeking to reverse a September 2015 decision by the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that the NCAA's ban on compensating athletes for use of their names and images constituted a restraint of trade under federal antitrust law.

The justices also declined to hear a parallel appeal by a group of former college basketball and football players led by former UCLA basketball star Ed O'Bannon. The plaintiffs had objected to a part of the appeals court ruling that threw out an injunction that had allowed athletes to be paid up to $5,000 in deferred compensation per year, to be held in trust until after they leave college.

Donald Remy, the NCAA's chief legal officer, said the association was disappointed by the justices' decision not to hear its appeal.

But Remy said NCAA officials remain pleased that the 9th Circuit "agreed with us that amateurism is an essential component of college sports and that NCAA members should not be forced by the courts to provide benefits untethered to education, including providing any payments beyond the full cost of attendance," Remy said.

Remy added that the group will continue to argue in other litigation that NCAA policies do not violate antitrust laws.