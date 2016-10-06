Wheat up more on likely strong U.S. exports, short-covering

PARIS/SINGAPORE - Chicago wheat rose on Thursday for a second session to trade near an almost two-week high hit in the previous session on short-covering and expectations of strong demand for U.S. shipments.

Soybeans slid for a third straight session on added pressure from reports of higher yields across the U.S. Midwest. Corn fell for a second day in part on expectation of a record crop in Argentina over the 2016/17 season.

Chicago Board Of Trade's most-active wheat contract rose 0.6 percent to $4.07-1/4 a bushel by 1102 GMT, having gained more than two percent on Wednesday. It also hit a high of $4.08-1/2 in the last session, strongest since Sept. 23.

Soybeans fell 0.5 percent to $9.52-1/4 a bushel. Corn lost 0.3 percent to $3.46-3/4 a bushel.

"The last time U.S. wheat was so cheap for a prolonged period was more than two years ago," Commerzbank said in a note, stressing that U.S. wheat's discount to EU wheat stood at 30 euros ($33.6) per tonne at the end of last week. "This is likely to more than compensate for the higher transport costs for buyers on this side of the Atlantic, which should be reflected in increased demand for U.S. wheat."

Morocco's grain agency ONICL said on Wednesday it had bought 260,000 tonnes of U.S. soft wheat under a preferential tariff agreement.

Morocco traditionally mainly imports European wheat, notably from France where this year's harvest was slashed by poor spring weather.

Soybean prices were pressured by hefty crop forecasts. Commodity brokerage INTL FCStone raised its soy yield estimate to a record 52.5 bushels per acre.

Informa Economics, a private analytics firm, forecast U.S. 2016 soybean production at 4.3 billion bushels with a yield of 51.6 bushels per acre (bpa), trade sources said.

Those figures are higher than the U.S. Department of Agriculture's last forecast of 50.6 bpa, signaling a possible increase in official estimates at the next update on Oct. 12.

In Argentina, farmers will likely harvest a record corn crop as they favor planting corn and wheat over soybeans in the upcoming 2016/17 season, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Wednesday.

A record Argentine crop of 36 million tonnes of commercial-use corn is expected, up from 30 million tonnes in 2015/16, said Esteban Copati, head of crop estimates at the exchange.

(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)