Death toll jumps in Haiti after Matthew

The death toll in hurricane-ravaged Haiti hits at least 140, after Matthew left the already fragile Caribbean nation crippled. Gavino Garay reports.

A flyover of Haiti by the U.S. Coast Guard shows the devastation left in Matthew's path.

Overnight, the death toll rose to at least 140 people killed by the storm, and officials say many more are still missing.

The brunt of the storm hit the southwestern Tiburon Peninsula, where most of the fatalities were reported.

Haiti, the poorest country in the Americas, is considered highly vulnerable to natural disasters.

Food and wanter is scarce, and hospitals are short on resources.

Health officials fear there may be an upsurge in cholera from water contamination after Matthew.

With the country's long-delayed presidential election postponed because of the hurricane, the road to building back may have only just begun.