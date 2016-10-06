TAMPA, Fla. -- Hurricane Matthew continues to impact not only the state of Florida but also its football teams, including the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who are scheduled to play Monday night in Charlotte against the Carolina Panthers, weather permitting.

The NFL released a statement Thursday afternoon saying it was "conducting contingency planning" for the Bucs-Panthers game, as well as Sunday's scheduled game between the Titans and Dolphins in Miami, more directly in the path of the hurricane.

"We are in close contact with local and state authorities about the hurricane," the statement said. "As always, our overriding concern is for public safety and not doing anything that will divert important resources away from communities that may be in distress. Consistent with that, we are conducting contingency planning for the Tennessee at Miami game as well as the Tampa Bay at Carolina game."

The hurricane is expected to move north along Florida's shoreline, then track east into the Atlantic, but those are just tracking models. Charlotte is fairly inland compared to the hurricane's projected path, but the NFL will continue to monitor the storm.

--The Bucs could be without DT Gerald McCoy for Monday's game at Carolina, so they will need some other players to match his production. DT Clinton McDonald played his best game in two seasons Sunday against the Broncos, leading the team with eight tackles and 1.5 sacks.

--The Bucs need to get more production on first down. Tampa Bay had 20 first downs against the Broncos in which they gained 1-yard or less. Being behind the sticks is what made the job much tougher for Winston.

"We talk about efficient plays, efficient plays on first down that'll be four yards or more," Bucs coach Dirk Koetter said. "When we say, 'Staying ahead of the chains,' we did a horrible job and I think somebody in here asked me, on the one good drive that we had, we had a lot of second-and-nines, but we did well on second-and-long. But the longer the down and distance, the more your percentages go down, if you're playing percentage football. Whether we were running it or we were throwing it, we were not good enough on first down. We call those 'run downs,' first-and-10s and second-and-one-to-six and we've got to be more efficient."

--McCoy has a calf strain and did not practice Thursday. His status for Monday night's game is 'wait and see,' according to the team.

--DE Noah Spence, the team's second-round pick, has a dislocated shoulder and slight tear of his labrum, he said. He did not practice Thursday.

--DE Robert Ayers, who missed the past two games with an ankle sprain, returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis.

--TE Luke Stocker, who missed the past two games with a hip injury, returned to practice Thursday on a limited basis.