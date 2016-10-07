Governor orders flags to be at half-staff

Gov. Jack Dalrymple has directed all state government agencies and offices to fly the American and North Dakota flags at half-staff from sunrise to sunset on Sunday in observance of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day. The observance is held as part of National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend to honor America’s fire and emergency services personnel and to remember those who have died in the line of duty.

“Every day, North Dakota’s fire and emergency services personnel put their lives on the line to protect our citizens and our communities, and some make the ultimate sacrifice so that others might be saved,” Dalrymple said. “By lowering the flags, we honor these heroes for their distinguished service and devotion to duty, and we remember those who gave their lives to save and protect their fellow citizens.”

Dalrymple also proclaimed next week as Fire Prevention Week in the state to promote the importance of fire prevention and safety, and to recognize North Dakota’s firefighters for their service and dedication.