A review by the Philippines of joint military drills with the United States could see exercises continue or scaled back, a military spokesman said on Saturday, following more rhetoric from the president about scrapping them completely.

An assessment would be conducted among the defense top brass and the executive about the merits of exercises that have gone on for decades between the two treaty allies. A unilateral decision would be taken, then the United States would be notified, said armed forces spokesman Restituto Padilla.

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte, in a speech on Friday that continued his near-daily lambasting of Washington, repeated his position from a week earlier that for Philippine-U.S. war games, "this year would be the last."