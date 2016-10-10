Famed war journalist celebrates 105th birthday in Hong Kong

British journalist Clare Hollingworth, the first correspondent to report the outbreak of World War II, sits in front of a birthday cake Monday during a party celebrating her 105th birthday in Hong Kong, China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

HONG KONG - Clare Hollingworth, the British war journalist widely credited for breaking the news about the start of World War Two, celebrated her 105th birthday with champagne and cake in Hong Kong on Monday.

Hollingworth was less than a week into her first journalism job in 1939 when she reported that hundreds of German tanks had amassed on the Polish border and were ready to invade.

Hollingworth, who also worked in Vietnam, Algeria and China, was joined by family and friends at the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents' Club for her birthday celebrations, where great-nephew Patrick Garrett launched a new book about her life. (Reporting by Stef McIntyre. Editing by Patrick Johnston)