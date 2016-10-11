Samsung killing Galaxy Note 7 because of fire hazard

LOS ANGELES - In an extremely costly setback, Samsung Electronics said it will permanently end the production of its flagship Galaxy Note 7 smartphone line.

The move, announced Tuesday, comes after the company bungled a massive recall of the devices, whose batteries posed a risk of overheating and bursting into flames. Samsung last month recalled 2.5 million of the devices and began issuing replacement units, but the replacement smartphones also experienced the same battery problems as the original.

Apple stands to benefit in surge in iPhone 7 sales because of Samsung's problems, as Galaxy Note 7 users look for an alternative.

On Monday, Samsung said it would "temporarily" halt production of the Galaxy Note 7, then later urged customers to switch off the devices as a precautionary measure. Then, the South Korean company officially said Tuesday that the product was being discontinued, a move that analysts say will cost Samsung billions.