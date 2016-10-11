CLEARBROOK, Minn. — Activists protesting the movement of tar-sands oil from Canada into the U.S. have apparently taken action today against five different pipelines, including an Enbridge Energy Line in northern Minnesota.

Shannon Gustafson, a spokeswoman for Enbridge, said on Tuesday morning, Oct. 11, that a company valve station near Clearbrook had been damaged.

Gustafson said it wasn't yet clear if the line had been shut down, if there was any oil spill or what the extent of the damage was.

“We can confirm there was an incident, but we’re still getting information in right now, Gustafson said.

A group calling itself "Climate Direct Action" reported online that the actions were taken early Tuesday against Enbridge lines 4 and 67 near Leonard, Minn.; the TransCanada’s Keystone pipeline in Walhalla, N.D.; Spectra Energy’s Express pipeline in Coal Banks Landing, Mont.; and Kinder-Morgan’s Trans-Mountain pipeline at Anacortes, Wash.

The website said the actions were in solidarity with the ongoing protest in North Dakota near the Standing Rock Reservation where Native Americans from dozens of tribes are standing against a pipeline route through what they say is sacred ground.

Environmental activists say Canadian tar sands oil is among the dirtiest, most carbon-intensive oil refined, adding more carbon dioxide into the atmosphere and contributing to global climate change.

The protest group reported that by 9:30 a.m. “activists have successfully shut down five pipelines across the United States delivering tar sands oil from Alberta, Canada in support of the call for International Days of Prayer and Action for Standing Rock. Activists employed manual safety valves, calling on President Obama to use emergency powers to keep the pipelines closed and mobilize for the extraordinary shift away from fossil fuels now required to avert catastrophe.”

The group named five activists from Washington and Oregon as those who undertook the pipeline actions, and reported that several of them had been arrested by local authorities — including the activists in Minnesota and North Dakota.