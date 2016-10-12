Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump, at a rally in Florida, called on rival Democrat Hillary Clinton to be sent to jail over her use of a private email server while serving as Secretary of State.

"She deleted the emails. She has to go to jail," he said.

The Democratic presidential nominee, has been criticized for using a private email address and server while she was U.S. Secretary of State from 2009-13. The State Department has already released thousands of her emails.

A string of Republican officials and officeholders have distanced themselves from Trump since a 2005 video surfaced on Friday showing him bragging crudely to a reporter about groping women and making unwanted sexual advances.

Despite the turn away from Trump by some elected Republicans, a Reuters/Ipsos poll of likely voters, released on Tuesday, found 58 percent of Republicans wanted Trump to stay atop their party's ticket and 68 percent said the Republican leadership should stand by him.

The poll, which was conducted after the second presidential debate on Sunday, showed Clinton's lead over Trump widening to 8 points from 5 points last week, before the release of the video.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, the top Republican in Congress, told party lawmakers on Monday he was breaking with Trump and would not campaign for him, all but conceding Clinton would win the presidency. The move angered some Trump supporters, although Ryan said he would not withdraw his endorsement of the New York businessman.