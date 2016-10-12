Search
    Nicole, headed for Bermuda, strengthens to a major hurricane

    By Reuters Media Today at 8:00 p.m.
    Nicole, which is on track to hit Bermuda, strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane on Wednesday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

    Nicole was located about 210 miles (335 km) southwest of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 115 miles per hour (185 kph), the Miami-based center said.

    "An increase in forward speed is expected (on Wednesday night), followed by a northeastward turn and an additional increase in forward speed on Thursday," the NHC said, adding that the core of Hurricane Nicole will pass near or over Bermuda on Thursday.

    (Reporting by Nithin Prasad in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler)

