HP Inc to cut 3000-4000 jobs over next three years

The company said it expects adjusted profit for fiscal 2017 to be $1.55-$1.65 per share. Analysts on average had expected $1.61 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

HP also raised its quarterly dividend by 7 percent and said it is increasing its share repurchase program by $3 billion.

As part of the restructuring plan, the company expects to record $350 million-$500 million in charges.

The company had said in September that about 3000 jobs could be cut by the end of fiscal 2016.

