Woman killed in crash

Scott Fisher, 47, Hale, Mo., was driving a 2001 Ford F250 pickup truck south on Interstate 29 at 11:49 p.m. Thursday, 1 mile south of Mooreton. The patrol said Fisher saw a vehicle pulled over on the right side of I-29 with its flashers on. He moved into the left lane and slowed down. The patrol said Fisher did not see the 27-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the parked car, walking across the highway. The truck struck the woman. The patrol said the woman was declared dead at the scene.

The woman’s name is being withheld by the patrol pending notification of family. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.