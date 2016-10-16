Quake rattles northwestern Greece, road damaged

The quake's epicenter was 12 km (8 miles) northwest of the city of Ioannina, said an official at the Institute.

There was some damage to the mountainous road network in the area due to falling rocks but no casualties, said a police official who spoke on condition of anonymity.

The tremor was also felt on the Corfu island in the Ionian Sea, a popular tourist destination, according to the semi-state Athens News Agency.

Greece and the surrounding region is often rattled by earthquakes, mostly at sea which cause no serious damage. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Kevin Liffey and Diane Craft)