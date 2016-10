The shooting took place at about 11 a.m., while the international troops were visiting a base in Kabul, said Dawlat Waziri, a defense ministry spokesman.

A spokesman for the NATO-led coalition said officials were looking into the reports but could not confirm the incident.

The suspected attacker was killed when the international troops returned fire, Waziri said. (Reporting by Josh Smith; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)