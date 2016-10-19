NEW YORK - The death of a 66-year-old emotionally disturbed black woman who was shot after allegedly swinging a baseball bat at a police sergeant inside her New York apartment "didn't have to happen," the city's mayor said on Wednesday.

"It's quite clear that our officers are supposed to use deadly force only when faced with a dire situation," Mayor Bill de Blasio told reporters. "It's hard for any of us to see if that standard was met here."

The fatal shooting of Deborah Danner follows a string of incidents that have put law enforcement across the United States under heightened scrutiny over the use of lethal force, especially against minorities and the mentally ill.

Officers received an emergency call at about 6 p.m. on Tuesday from a neighbor who said Danner was acting irrationally, police said. When police Sergeant Hugh Barry entered her apartment in the city's Bronx borough he found Danner clutching scissors in a bedroom, police said.

Barry convinced Danner to put the scissors down, but she then picked up a baseball bat and charged at him, police said. Danner tried to strike the sergeant and he fired two shots from his service revolver, striking her in the torso, police said.

The mayor told a news conference he spoke to Danner's sister and caretaker, Jennifer Danner, and that she told him police had been called to the apartment before without any problems.

"She was standing there in that hallway, ready to go the hospital," de Blasio said, referring to the sister. "She told me she did not in any way expect to hear gunshots ring out."