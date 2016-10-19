Coke and Pepsi sponsor groups trying to wean U.S. off soda

Over the same five-year period, the two beverage giants lobbied against at least 28 soda taxes and other measures intended to curb consumption of sugary drinks and stem the rising tide of obesity, according to a recent study in American Journal of Preventive Medicine.

"Although soda companies say they're beneficent, this study shows what they really care about is improving profit - not public health," lead author Daniel Aaron said in a telephone interview.

Aaron, a student at Boston University School of Medicine and Harvard Law School, wrote the report with Dr. Michael Siegel, a professor at the Boston University School of Public Health.

"The health organizations themselves have a duty to stop accepting this money," Aaron said, because it creates a conflict of interest.

Recipients of the beverage giants' corporate philanthropy included trusted medical groups and government agencies, including the American Academy of Pediatrics, the National Institutes of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the study found.

"These are really powerful medical groups," Aaron said. "The fact that they're accepting money from soda companies may influence doctors and policy."

In fact, the report argues, the donations may have already influenced at least some of those groups.

Save the Children, for example, stopped promoting soda taxes in 2010 after taking more than $5 million from PepsiCo in 2009 and while seeking a major grant from Coca-Cola, the study points out.

Save the Children has denied that corporate support influenced its decision to quit promoting soda taxes.

Coke and Pepsi's trade organization defended the soda industry's support of health groups.

"We may disagree with some in the public health community on discriminatory and regressive taxes and policies on our products," the American Beverage Association said in a statement. "But, we believe our actions in communities and the marketplace are contributing to addressing the complex challenge of obesity."

The statement concludes, "We stand strongly for our need, and right, to partner with organizations that strengthen our communities."

The study is the first to catalog soda companies' sponsorships of national health organizations. The researchers systematically searched public documents, from medical journals to corporate annual reports, and identified at least 96 health groups sponsored by Coca-Cola or PepsiCo.