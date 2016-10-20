Corn, soybeans firm as demand counters harvest pressure

The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract rose 0.3 percent to $9.84 a bushel. CBOT corn gained 0.2 percent to $3.58-1/4 a bushel and wheat added 0.1 percent to $4.20-1/2 a bushel. "Demand is supporting soybean prices but the market seems to be reading too much into this seasonally strong demand," said Rajesh Singla, head of agriculture research at Societe Generale. "We are expecting record yields in the U.S., very high supply pressure will prevent the market from rallying."China, the world's top soybean importer, has been snapping up U.S. soybean cargoes in recent weeks. The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed that private exporters sold 185,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to unknown destinations for delivery in the 2016/17 marketing year. Grain markets will get a fresh indication of export demand in weekly U.S. export sales figures released.Soybeans drew some support from a continuing rally in rival oilseed canola, which has seen its longest rally in 4-1/2 years because of a weather-delayed harvest in Canada. Corn drew support from weekly data on ethanol, which can be made with the cereal. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday that ethanol production last week increased by 36,000 barrels per day while stocks of the biofuel fell by 351,000 barrels. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn and soybean futures contracts on Wednesday, traders said. Wheat was consolidating after rallying in the past week when a flurry of demand from importers encouraged investors to trim large short positions.Wheat traders were also awaiting the outcome of a latest tender by Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, as a guage of competition between different export origins. Reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Gus Trompiz in Paris, editing by William Hardy