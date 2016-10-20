Russia says pausing Aleppo bombing

U.N. Syria envoy Staffan de Mistura said he welcomed the daily pauses to enable medical evacuations but the ceasefire package also required militants from the banned Jabhat Fateh al-Sham group to agree to leave the city and the Syrian government to guarantee the local administration would remain in charge.

U.N. humanitarian advisor Jan Egeland said he hoped the first of "several hundred" sick and wounded would be brought out on Friday to either government-held western Aleppo or rebel-held Idlib, according to their choice.

Egeland said the U.N. wanted to extend the pauses until Monday and said there was still no deal to get food into the besieged zone, but the U.N. was working round the clock to get the necessary permits from the Syrian government.

(Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay)