CHICAGO - Private analytics firm Informa Economics projected a 5.7 percent increase in U.S. soybean plantings for 2017 and a 3.7 percent decline in corn plantings, trade sources said on Thursday.

Informa forecast 2017 soybean plantings at 88.487 million acres, an all-time high if realized. The firm projected U.S. corn plantings at 90.971 million acres.

U.S. farmers planted 94.5 million acres of corn and a record 83.7 million acres of soybeans in 2016, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Informa projected the 2017 corn harvest at 14.242 billion bushels, based on an average yield of 170.4 bushels per acre. For soybeans, the firm projected 2017 production at 4.150 billion bushels, based on a yield of 47.2 bushels per acre.

Informa estimated U.S. winter wheat plantings for 2017 harvest at 35.421 million acres and total U.S. 2017 wheat seedings at 48.925 million acres, the fewest since 1970, if realized.

Informa officials had no comment on the numbers.