Ivanka Trump makes no mention of controversial debate remarks
A day after the third and final presidential debate, Ivanka Trump campaigns for her father, Donald Trump, in Wisconsin, but did not make any remarks about his stance on election results.
Ivanka Trump made no mention of her father's stance on election results, choosing instead to focus on security and her father's childcare plan.
Trump alarmed many, including some within his own party when he refused to commit to accepting the result of the presidential election.