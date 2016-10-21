Atchison, Kansas residents told to shelter in place after chemical spill
Residents in the town of Atchison, Kansas were being advised by city and county officials on Friday to stay indoors after the spill of an unknown chemical at a facility in the town.
"There has been an incident. Until further notice, close all your windows, turn off your air and furnaces, and stay indoors," the city of Atchison said in a statement on social media.
The county's emergency management division called the incident a "chemical spill," in a separate post.