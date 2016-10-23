The bus was traveling west on Interstate 10 when the crash occurred near Palm Springs, a city about 100 miles east of Los Angeles, the television station reported.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office confirmed 13 people aboard the bus were killed, the station said.

The bus had left the Red Earth Casino in Salton City, Calif., and was headed to Los Angeles when the crash was reported to the California Highway Patrol at 5:17 a.m., according to the report.