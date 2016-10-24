Police search for suspect in deadly Oklahoma shooting

OKLAHOMA CITY - Police in Oklahoma were searching on Monday for a man suspected of killing two people, shooting two sheriff's deputies who tried to apprehend him and then fleeing the scene in a stolen police car.

The suspect, identified as Michael Vance, is thought to be armed with an AK-47 military rifle, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said, adding that Vance was likely shot by the deputies in an exchange of gunfire on Sunday evening. The deputies are expected to survive their injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Vance is suspected of fatally shooting two people who were believed to be his relatives in an incident that initially took place about 30 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. He also is believed to have shot a woman in a carjacking who sustained minor injuries and refused treatment, the sheriff's office said.

Local TV station News 9 showed a video of what it said was a Facebook Live posting from the suspect as he fled after the shootings. In the video, a man says he is about to steal another car and the chase has been "intense."

"This ain't a joke. This ain't a prank," the man in the video says, adding that he was set up.