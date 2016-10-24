Police search for suspect in deadly Oklahoma shooting

The suspect, identified as Michael Vance, is thought to be armed with an AK-47 style rifle, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office said, adding that Vance was likely shot by the deputies in an exchange of gunfire on Sunday evening. The deputies are expected to survive their injuries, the sheriff's office said.

Vance is suspected of fatally shooting two family members in an incident that initially took place about 30 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. He also is believed to have tried to steal two civilian vehicles, shooting one person in the leg in one of the incidents, law enforcement said.

The two people killed were Ronald Wilkson, 55 and his wife Valerie Wilkson, 54, the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office said, without providing details on how they were related to Vance.

"Vance is armed, has shown he will use his weapon on law enforcement officers and civilians, and is extremely dangerous," the office said in a statement.

Local TV station News 9 showed a video of what it said was a Facebook Live posting from the suspect as he fled after the shootings. In the video, a man says he is about to steal another car and the chase has been "intense."

"This ain't a joke. This ain't a prank," the man in the video says, adding that he was set up.