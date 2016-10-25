EU proposes common tax rules to close avoidance loopholes

LONDON - Multinational companies would have to calculate their tax liabilities according to one set of rules across the European Union under proposals on Tuesday aimed at stopping them shifting profits to avoid taxes.

To close the loopholes offered by different national tax rules, the European Commission has proposed a mandatory common tax base for multinationals with total group revenues exceeding 750 million euros ($816 million) a year.

Tax experts said this threshold would snare low margin businesses that pose little tax risk, while more complex companies escape.

However, the EU executive sees benefits.

"We are proposing a system which can simultaneously support business, attract investors, promote growth and stop large-scale tax avoidance," EU Economic and Financial Affairs Commissioner Pierre Moscovici said.

Member states would be required to allow the same rate of depreciation for an asset and the same types of expense would be tax deductible.

The Commission said the proposal could lift investment in the EU by 3.4 percent, and growth by up to 1.2 percent if companies saved money by filing a single tax return for all their EU activities, cutting tax avoidance, Brussels said.

This is the second attempt at introducing a common tax base.

Brussels proposed a voluntary common consolidated corporate tax base (CCCTB) in March 2011, but it ran into opposition from countries like Britain and Ireland, who saw it as a forerunner to a common corporate tax rate.

"Member states will continue to decide their own corporate tax rates, as is their sovereign right," the EU executive said.

The latest proposal would be mandatory across the EU, and the consolidation element added at a later date.