ABERDEEN, S.D. — The identities of the two children who died in a fire just before sunrise on Tuesday just outside of Aberdeen in a mobile home have been released.

Brown County Coroner Mike Carlsen said brothers Chesney Hoffman 5, and Brendan Hoffman, 4, died in the fire in the Country Village mobile home community.

Both were inside the mobile home, which was destroyed, with their father, Austin Hoffman, 27, who was treated and released for smoke inhalation the day of the fire.

Carlsen said he was conducting autopsies on the brothers to determine the cause of death.

The cause of the fire is being investigated by state fire marshals, said Carlsen.