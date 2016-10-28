NEW YORK - Oil prices fell below $50 on Friday, on track for their biggest weekly loss in six weeks, on doubts about OPEC's planned output cut and ahead of U.S. rig count data that has steadily increased in the last few months.

Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries experts and counterparts from non-member producers such as Russia started two-day negotiations on Friday in Vienna on limiting output to curb a global glut that has weighed on markets for two years.

As of late Friday in Vienna, officials had yet to agree on details on the plan to reduce output to between 32.5 million and 33 million barrels per day, with Iran opposing, sources said.

Russia, which has postponed its own domestic production-cut meeting, expects a quick recovery in U.S. shale oil activity so that an output freeze could be short-lived, Interfax news agency reported.

Brent crude futures were down 48 cents at $49.99 a barrel by 12:11 a.m. EDT (1611 GMT). The contract had hit a session low of $49.89.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was down 52 cents at $49.20 a barrel after hitting a low of $49.10.

Oil prices briefly pared losses when Wall Street stocks hit a session high, but the benchmarks are still set to show a 3 percent drop for the week, the biggest loss since mid-September.

A weekly reading on the U.S. oil rig count is expected at 1 p.m. EDT (1700 GMT). Oil services company Baker Hughes, which issues the data, has reported steady rig rates or additions for 17 weeks. Active U.S. oil rigs rose by 11 last week.

"Clearly the prices for crude oil have risen high enough that a lot of producers, shale producers, did put on hedges," said David Thompson, executive vice president of Washington commodities broker Powerhouse.