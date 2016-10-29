Judge Laura Matz wrote that Fisher had failed to show that "she cannot be found responsible, as a matter of law, for the conduct of" Warren Boyd, who operates "intervention" services and a rehab network. Boyd was co-executive producer of the 2008-09 series "The Cleaner," in which a former addict helps others come clean.

In September 2010, one of his clients, Amy Breliant, died of a heroin overdose at a home belonging to Jacob Schmidt, who is alleged to be one of Boyd's joint venture business partners.

Breliant's mother, Gianna, sued Boyd, Schmidt, Fisher, and others, including claims of wrongful death.

Gianna Breliant claimed in her lawsuit that Fisher had liability in the case because she provided her guest house to her daughter in return for a share of Boyd's profit or revenue, equal to $10,000 a week in payments. Her lawsuit claims that Amy Breliant was "assigned" to the guest house for "rehabilitation" as part of Boyd's narcotics treatment program. That is at the heart of Breliant's claim that Fisher was engaged in a business relationship with Boyd.

An attorney for Fisher, Vicki Greco, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Breliant's attorney, Stephen G. Larson of Larson O'Brien LLP, said in a statement, "We are pleased with the Court's decision ordering Carrie Fisher to stand trial, and we look forward to our day in court and obtaining justice for Amy Breliant.

"As explained in our court documents, Warren Boyd used Carrie Fisher's celebrity status to lend credibility to advance his corrupt drug rehabilitation program. We believe the evidence will show this was nothing short of his greed-driven fraud scheme designed to make money and keep clients hooked on deadly drugs, resulting in Amy's tragic death."

Boyd has denied the claims in court documents.

Gianna Breliant's lawsuit claims that Boyd was paid $222,000 for intervention services, but that her daughter died of a drug overdose "as a result of inadequate supervision, treatment, and care" while in his care and custody.