The Met said on its Facebook page that it also canceled the Saturday evening performance of "L'Italiana in Algeri," while police investigate the incident.

There were no reports of any injuries or any harmful reaction to the unidentified substance, though the theater was evacuated, and the New York Police Department dispatched a special unit to investigate the incident, Officer Tiffany Phillips said.

The suspect, a man who was not identified, had fled the scene, and no arrests have been made, Phillips said.

Police were still examining the powder to determine whether it was harmful or inert, she said.