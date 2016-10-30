Six people shot, two killed in Maryland suburb of Washington
Two teenagers were killed when six people were shot on Sunday in Prince George's County, Maryland, near Washington, police said, adding no arrests had been made in the case.
A third victim, a man, was in a hospital with life-threatening injuries, the Prince George's County Police Department said.
Two other victims were treated and released and one shooting victim was in the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, police said.
The two people killed were Todd Webb Jr. 14, and Brian Davis, 18, police said.
"Detectives do not believe this was a random incident," police said of the shootings.