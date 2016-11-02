One officer was found dead about 1 a.m. local time in Urbandale, a suburb of Des Moines. The second officer was found dead about 1:30 a.m. local time in the city, NBC News reported.

"The shootings appear to have been ambush-style attacks," a statement from the Des Moines police department said, according to NBC.

Des Moines and Urbandale police department officials were not immediately available for comment.

Both officers were shot in their squad cars about 2 miles (3 km) apart, Des Moines police department spokesman Paul Parizek told a news conference.

"There is a clear and present danger to police officers right now," he said. "There is definitely danger out there right now."

Police were conducting a manhunt for the suspect or suspects throughout the area, Parizek said.

Before the shootings in Iowa, 111 police officers had died in the line of duty in the United States, according to the Officer Down Memorial Page.

Officers in the cities of Dallas and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, were the targets of deadly ambushes earlier this year after police killed two black men in separate incidents in a Minnesota suburb and Baton Rouge. Philadelphia police officers have been deliberately targeted by a gunman twice this yea