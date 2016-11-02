Vikings OC Norv Turner resigns

The team announced the move Wednesday, Nov. 2, two days after the team’s offense stalled out en route to a 20-10 loss to Chicago on Monday Night Football. Minnesota ranks 31st out of 32 teams in yards per game, including a league-worst 2.7 yards per rush.

Pat Shumur, the team’s tight ends coach, will take over as interim offensive coordinator. Turner joined the team in 2014. It is Shumur’s first season with the Vikings, and has previously been an offensive coordinator with Philadelphia and St. Louis.

The Vikings has seen numerous injuries to offensive starters this season, losing quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, running back Adrian Peterson and tackles Matt Kalil and Andre Smith.

Head coach Mike Zimmer is expected to address the media at 11 a.m.