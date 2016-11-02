New vehicles in U.S. more fuel efficient than ever

WASHINGTON, - New vehicles sold in the United States last year were more fuel efficient than ever before, even as more Americans bought larger trucks and SUVs instead of cars, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said on Wednesday.

The EPA said the average fuel efficiency of new vehicles reached a record 24.8 miles per gallon in the 2015 model year, up 0.5 mpg from 2014, and projected that 2016 model year fleet fuel efficiency would rise to 25.6 mpg.

The fuel economy of U.S. vehicles has increased by 2.4 mpg since 2011, the year before Greenhouse Gas and Fuel economy standards for passenger vehicles took effect, while emissions per mile traveled decreased by 10 percent, the EPA said.

But automakers' margin of compliance over the requirements has fallen as the rules have gotten tougher, EPA said.

Christopher Grundler, director of EPA's Office of Transportation and Air Quality, told Reuters the report showed the fuel rules were working and automakers are "on track" to meet future requirements.

Low oil prices are prompting a shift away from cars toward sport utility vehicles and pickup trucks and major automakers and some in Congress have raised concerns that the final years of fuel rules, which are tougher on larger vehicles than in earlier years, may not be achievable.

U.S. regulators must decide by April 2018 whether the 2022-2025 standards are appropriate or should be changed.