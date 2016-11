Suspect in slaying of Iowa police officers charged with murder

Authorities in Iowa charged the man suspected of killing two police officers as they sat in their squad cars with two counts of first degree murder on Thursday, a police spokesman said.

No other details were immediately available, said Urbandale Police Department spokesman Sgt. Chad Underwood. Scott Michael Greene, 46, was arrested after turning himself in hours after the shootings early on Wednesday in the Des Moines area.