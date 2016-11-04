Former Christie allies convicted in N.J. 'Bridgegate' trial

Bridget Kelly, the governor's former deputy chief of staff, and Bill Baroni, former deputy executive director of the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, were found guilty in Newark federal court on all counts, the U.S. Attorney's office in New Jersey said on Twitter.

The two officials were accused of shutting down access lanes at the George Washington Bridge in September 2013, thereby creating a massive days-long traffic jam to punish a local mayor for declining to endorse Christie's reelection campaign.

Kelly and Baroni were convicted of fraud, conspiracy and depriving the residents of Fort Lee, New Jersey, of their civil rights.

Their co-conspirator, the former Port Authority executive and confessed mastermind David Wildstein, pleaded guilty and appeared as the government's star witness, detailing how the three officials schemed to pay back Fort Lee Mayor Mark Sokolich, a Democrat.